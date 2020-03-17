Global  

Skylar Astin Flexes His Muscles During Shirtless Scene on 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Skylar Astin shows off his ripped body and flexes his bicep during a shirtless scene in the latest episode of his NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. In the episode, Skylar‘s character Max got a makeover from Alex Newell‘s Mo and we got to see him go shirtless while trying on clothes! Skylar took to Twitter [...]
News video: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S01E07 Zoey's Extraordinary Confession

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist S01E07 Zoey's Extraordinary Confession 00:15

 Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist 1x07 "Zoey's Extraordinary Confession" Season 1 Episode 7 Promo trailer HD - Zoey is forced to admit some hard truths to Max. Tobin worries his friendship with Leif is on the rocks. Mo struggles to communicate with the new man in his life.

