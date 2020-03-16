Global  

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment - People magazine

Reuters India Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday.
South Florida Hospitals Working Around The Clock To Keep Up With Coronavirus [Video]

South Florida Hospitals Working Around The Clock To Keep Up With Coronavirus

CBS4's Joan Murray reports from outside Memorial Regional Hospital where tents have been setup to pre-screen people.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:18Published
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis [Video]

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left hospital after testing positive for coronavirus and are now being quarantined at a rental home.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published

