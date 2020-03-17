Global  

'Cats' Is Dubbed Worst Film and Collects Five Other Trophies at 2020 Razzie Awards

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Los Angeles ceremony of the 40th Golden Raspberry Awards was scheduled for March 14, but has to be scrapped after Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced crowd restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic.
