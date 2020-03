Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )





"I am under complete... Legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Monday said he is under "complete isolation and quarantine " as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus pandemic . The 97-year-old actor shared a health update on Twitter, adding that his wife, actor Saira Banu, was ensuring he did not contract any infection."I am under complete 👓 View full article