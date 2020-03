Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

After Dus Bahane 2.0 in Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff is now gearing up for I am a disco dancer 2.0 for a music video and we are waiting for Mithun Chakraborty's reaction! Well, this classic song from Disco Dancer isn't being recreated or remixed for the first time. If you remember, Rohit Shetty cleverly used this song for the original... 👓 View full article