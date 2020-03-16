Coronavirus Outbreak: Idris Elba and GOT star Kristofer Hivju test positive
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Actor Idris Elba on Monday (local time) said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. "This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I am...
