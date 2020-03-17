Ryan Reynolds Calls Coronavirus an 'A**hole' as He and Blake Lively Donate $1M

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Noting that 'COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,' the 'Deadpool' actor pledges to help by splitting the donation between 'feeding America and food bank Canada.' 👓 View full article



4 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation 01:15 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation The pledge to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds, who is from Canada, made a statement on Twitter. Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter Lively made a post of her own on Instagram....