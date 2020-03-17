Ryan Reynolds Calls Coronavirus an 'A**hole' as He and Blake Lively Donate $1M
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Noting that 'COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,' the 'Deadpool' actor pledges to help by splitting the donation between 'feeding America and food bank Canada.'
