Ryan Reynolds Calls Coronavirus an 'A**hole' as He and Blake Lively Donate $1M

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Noting that 'COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families,' the 'Deadpool' actor pledges to help by splitting the donation between 'feeding America and food bank Canada.'
News video: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation 01:15

 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Send Food Banks $1 Million Donation The pledge to Food Banks Canada and Feeding America comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Reynolds, who is from Canada, made a statement on Twitter. Ryan Reynolds, via Twitter Lively made a post of her own on Instagram....

