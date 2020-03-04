Global  

Camila Cabello Encourages Fans to Practice Meditation While Social Distancing

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Camila Cabello is showing fans what she’ll be doing while social distancing herself during the coronavirus pandemic – meditating! Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old singer opened up about the practice in a lengthy caption. “We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, [...]
