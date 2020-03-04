Camila Cabello Encourages Fans to Practice Meditation While Social Distancing

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Camila Cabello is showing fans what she’ll be doing while social distancing herself during the coronavirus pandemic – meditating! Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old singer opened up about the practice in a lengthy caption. “We can’t think that we will be unaffected because we feel young and healthy. we have parents, grandparents, friends, and neighbors, [...] 👓 View full article

