Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Saif Ali Khan seems to be 'booked' as Kareena Kapoor Khan captures the actor!

Saif Ali Khan seems to be 'booked' as Kareena Kapoor Khan captures the actor!

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
And here comes another post by Kareena Kapoor Khan, this time a collage of two pictures, featuring her of course, and Saif Ali Khan 'booked' for the weekend. It's a beautifully captured moment where both Kareena and Saif look beautiful and gorgeous. But what wins the hearts is, of course, the caption by the actress.

Taking to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Saif Ali Khan REVEALS His Plan On Working With Sara Ali Khan In A Movie

Saif Ali Khan REVEALS His Plan On Working With Sara Ali Khan In A Movie 02:03

 Saif Ali Khan has this thing to say on working with daughter Sara Ali Khan in a movie together. Watch the video to know more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.