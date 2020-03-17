Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jennifer Lawrence's Home Intruder Arrested for Misdemeanour Trespassing

Jennifer Lawrence's Home Intruder Arrested for Misdemeanour Trespassing

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress was reportedly at home on March 15 night when a 23-year-old woman entered her Los Angeles property via the front door.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jasonclay

Jason Clay Ⓙ RT @TMZCopGuy: #JenniferLawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/aOAPLOpYyS #TMZ 1 day ago

dankanator_ofcl

Dankanator Intruder Breaks Into Jennifer Lawrence’s Home. #JenniferLawrence @dankanator_ofcl https://t.co/vfTHw3a1OC 2 days ago

bknox06

Bobbi Knox RT @enews: Intruder Arrested at Jennifer Lawrence's Los Angeles Home https://t.co/rZA9zOGrHX 2 days ago

AsumeTech

AsumeTech Intruder Caught In Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney’s Home https://t.co/VC4FDepttU 2 days ago

etalkCTV

etalk We're just glad to hear #JenniferLawrence is okay https://t.co/M8yjG88EWv 3 days ago

theloopca

The Loop We're just glad to hear #JenniferLawrence is okay https://t.co/UcGyIiaGQY 3 days ago

hazardhimself

hazard RT @TMZ: Jennifer Lawrence Gets Home Intruder https://t.co/RxTTG7vsDG 3 days ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays Intruder Caught In Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney’s Home - https://t.co/qh6HhKOqJh 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.