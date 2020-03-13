Global  

Frozen 2's Rachel Matthews Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Gives Timeline of Her Symptoms

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Rachel Matthews, best known for her work in Frozen 2 and the Happy Death Day movies, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 26-year-old actress voiced the role of Honeymaren, the member of the Northuldra who becomes Elsa’s friend, in Frozen 2. She also had a role in the Hulu series Looking for Alaska. Rachel took [...]
News video: 'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus

'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus 01:12

 'Frozen II' Star Rachel Matthews Diagnosed With Coronavirus Rachel Matthews announced that she has been in quarantine for the past week after testing positive for the coronavirus. Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' Rachel Matthews, via 'PageSix' The actress, who voiced the role of Honeymaren in the...

