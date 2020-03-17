'Cheer' Cast Reacts to Daytona 2020 Being Canceled Because of Coronavirus Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The cast of Netflix’s Cheer – the team from Navarro College – won’t be able to defend their title at the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship. Varsity Spirit announced that the competition, as well as many others, have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. “Following recommendations of the CDC, we are [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this newsfeed RT @JustJared: The cast of #Cheer is reacting to the news that their upcoming competition in Daytona was cancelled https://t.co/tsFMBH5jTu 1 week ago