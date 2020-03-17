Global  

'Cheer' Cast Reacts to Daytona 2020 Being Canceled Because of Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The cast of Netflix’s Cheer – the team from Navarro College – won’t be able to defend their title at the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance National Championship. Varsity Spirit announced that the competition, as well as many others, have been cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. “Following recommendations of the CDC, we are [...]
