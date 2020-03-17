Katrina Kaif continues to work out despite the Coronavirus scare, works from home!

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When the whole world has been asked to stay and work from home, Katrina Kaif is also doing that due to the Coronavirus scare. Watch her workout videos and how she sets fitness goals! We all know she's a stickler for fitness and often shares videos and photos on her Instagram account all the way from her gym where she indulges in... 👓 View full article

