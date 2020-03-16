Global  

The National's Matt Berninger Has Started A Social Distancing Playlist

Clash Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The National's Matt Berninger Has Started A Social Distancing Playlist

Feeling lonely already? Don’t worry: *Matt Berninger*’s got your back.

*The National*‘s frontman has just started his own social distancing playlist –  Social Distancing Distortion – as the coronavirus crisis means more and more of us are having to stay at home, away from other people and large gatherings like gigs.

Berninger’s band were recently forced to cancel a string of shows due to COVID-19, so he knows how it feels to be shut away from everyday activities and pastimes. He took to Instagram Stories earlier today to announce his new isolation-inspired project.

“Getting a chance to catch up on so much amazing music,” he wrote. “I’m doing a weekly Spotify playlist called Social Distancing Distortion.”

The playlist begins with Social Distortion’s ‘Story Of My Life’, and goes on to include The Breeders, Nick Drake, Cowboy Junkies, Neil Young and more.

Listen now, and hold tight for next week’s instalment.

