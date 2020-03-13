Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Machine Gun Kelly has got a new girl in his life! The 29-year-old actor and rapper was spotted sharing a kiss with Instagram model and YouTube personality Sommer Ray while out shopping together at the mall on Monday (March 16) in Los Angeles. Machine and Sommer kept close and held hands throughout the shopping trip [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Bergen County Officials On New Public, Business Restrictions Against COVID-19

Bergen County Officials On New Public, Business Restrictions Against COVID-19 18:57

 Bergen County Executive James Tedesco and other officials announced an executive order to limit public gatherings and order certain types of businesses to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Gov. Cuomo On Coronavirus Outbreak

Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared updated COVID-19 numbers for New York - 1,374 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with 644 in New York City - and stressed anyone upset by new public restrictions should only..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:15Published
National Guard delivers food in New York's coronavirus 'containment zone' [Video]

National Guard delivers food in New York's coronavirus 'containment zone'

The National Guard arrived in New Rochelle’s 'containment zone' on Thursday (March 12) in new efforts to restrain the outbreak. Footage shows members of the National Guards deployed to clean..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:25Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up W/ Young Thug, RJMrLA + Lil Duke For New BULLETS WITH NAMES Video

Machine Gun Kelly Teams Up W/ Young Thug, RJMrLA + Lil Duke For New BULLETS WITH NAMES VideoOhio rapper Machine Gun Kelly isn’t taking any days off. From juggling punk music to delivering hard rap bars, the hip-hop star has come through with his new...
SOHH

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His Biggest Weakness + Shares Hilarious Unknown Habit Of SNL Star Pete Davidson

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals His Biggest Weakness + Shares Hilarious Unknown Habit Of SNL Star Pete DavidsonOhio rapper Machine Gun Kelly is letting loose some of his biggest secrets. The hip-hop entertainer recently dished on his biggest weaknesses and talked about...
SOHH


Tweets about this

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @sweetquebecer: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/TE6oOi5… 12 hours ago

Vicki1828

Vivi Teixeira - Wow 😭❤️ RT @JustJared: Machine Gun Kelly was spotted kissing his new girl out in public despite the coronavirus outbreak! https://t.co/Bo9DtMeUK2 17 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Machine Gun Kelly was spotted kissing his new girl out in public despite the coronavirus outbreak! https://t.co/Bo9DtMeUK2 17 hours ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @_ShattaBandle: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/L674FH1… 17 hours ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @DailyNewsGhana: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/gUudcH… 17 hours ago

mgk_est_19_xx

Colson patrolman ❌❌ RT @GlobbalConnect: Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak https://t.co/pFl2CR… 17 hours ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak… https://t.co/33tEtvjATg 17 hours ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Machine Gun Kelly Shares Kiss with New Girlfriend Sommer Ray In Public Despite Coronavirus Outbreak… https://t.co/aFlquKY3r5 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.