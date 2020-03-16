WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Briefing

The White House coronavirus task force is advising Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people and discretionary travel for at least the next 15...

Surgeon General on U.S. hospitals' preparedness for more coronavirus cases As coronavirus spreads in the United States, there are concerns about whether hospitals have enough supplies to treat people who get sick. Dr. Jerome Adams, The...

CBS News 1 day ago Also reported by • SmartBrief

