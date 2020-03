RITA GONZALEZ RT @people: Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau Posed for a Photo Together Days Before Testing Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/u011eh2hgA 2 minutes ago

Bill Mills RT @truebluecanadi1: Justin Trudeau to address the nation again today at 11:30 to address how Idris Elba got the Wuhan Virus from Sophie an… 4 minutes ago

Ms. Donna RT @dkreative1: “I didn’t have any symptoms,” he [Idris Elba] said in a video, which he posted on Twitter. “I got tested because I had real… 5 minutes ago

Tommy Fookin Shelby #BeanBryant Hold up both Idris Elba and Lewis Hamilton were in contact with Sophie Trudeau..... https://t.co/MHjCF6wKeR 5 minutes ago

Montesfera Idris Elba upbeat despite positive test for COVID-19 after attending same event as Sophie Trudeau… https://t.co/D5r7QfjpiN 7 minutes ago

Shark Radio Network Idris Elba, Sophie Trudeau posed for a photo together days before coronavirus diagnosis https://t.co/ERF9GeYAo0… https://t.co/AROY4KY4ZS 13 minutes ago