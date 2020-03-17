Global  

Bebe Rexha Says ‘Friend of a Friend’ Died From Coronavirus, Urges Fans to ‘Stay Inside’

Billboard.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Bebe Rexha took to social media on Monday (March 16) to share the tragic news that an acquaintance of hers has passed away after contracting novel coronavirus.
News video: Bebe Rexha urges fans to take coronavirus warnings seriously after de*th of friend

