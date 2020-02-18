Global  

Amid Concert Cancellations, Keith Urban and Hunter Hayes Host Online Concerts For Fans: Watch

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
While countless tours and events have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus, several country artists decided to treat their fans to an online concert. Keith Urban was joined by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, at his warehouse in Nashville for a 32-minute set streamed live on Instagram while Hunter Hayes put on an…
