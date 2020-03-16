Global  

Al Roker Had Contact with Coronavirus, So He's Doing the Weather Report From His Home Quarantine

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Al Roker, and his Today show co-host Craig Melvin, are staying home from the morning show for a few days after a staffer was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Well, Al, who has been the longtime weather man for the NBC show, decided he wanted to do the weather report from his home quarantine! “Craig and Al [...]
 Occurred on March 14, 2020 / Tel Aviv, Israel Info from Licensor: "Tel Aviv District Police received a report of a 47-year-old man from Tel Aviv suspected of violating quarantine. Police officers were able to track the man down on and arrested him after he refused to go return to quarantine."

