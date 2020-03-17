Mitch McConnell Calls For House Coronavirus Bill To Be Passed Without Amendment: ‘Gag and Vote For It Anyway’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate would move ahead with a vote on the House's coronavirus response bill, and urged his Republican colleagues to withhold their objections to the bill and "vote for it anyway."

