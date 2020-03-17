Global  

Mitch McConnell Calls For House Coronavirus Bill To Be Passed Without Amendment: 'Gag and Vote For It Anyway'

Mediaite Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said the Senate would move ahead with a vote on the House's coronavirus response bill, and urged his Republican colleagues to withhold their objections to the bill and "vote for it anyway."
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan

McConnell urges Senate to pass coronavirus aid plan 00:59

 U.S Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that many Republicans see 'shortcomings' in the House-passed coronavirus aid plan, but he urged his Republican colleagues to 'gag and vote for it anyways'.

