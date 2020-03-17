Global  

J Balvin Earns 21st No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Blanco’

Billboard.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
As J Balvin’s “Blanco” hits No. 1 on the Latin Airplay chart (dated March 21), he logs his 21st leader since the chart’s inception in 1994. Balvin extends his runner-up record, trailing only Enrique Iglesias who continues at the helm with 30 No. 1s.
👓 View full article
