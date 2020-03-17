Global  

Kevin Durant Is One of the Four NBA Players Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Just Jared Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Four NBA players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday (March 17) – and now we know the identity of at least one of them: 31-year-old superstar Kevin Durant. “Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself [...]
