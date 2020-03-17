Global  

50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s Uncle + Trainer Roger Mayweather Dying

SOHH Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
50 Cent Reacts To Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Uncle + Trainer Roger Mayweather DyingNew York rapper 50 Cent is paying the ultimate respect. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of late Floyd Mayweather Jr. boxing trainer Roger Mayweather. Big Facts On Tuesday, Fif hit up Instagram and shared a pic of himself alongside Roger. He also used a couple of dove emojis to acknowledge […]


News video: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58 00:30

 Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and renowned boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has reportedly died.

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather, dies at 58

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather, has died at the age of 58.
BBC News

Legendary boxing trainer Roger Mayweather, uncle of Floyd Mayweather, dies at age 58

Mayweather was a world champion in two weight classes before becoming an accomplished boxing trainer
CBS Sports

