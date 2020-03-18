Jensen Ackles Sings With Daughter JJ During Self Quarantine - Watch! Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Jensen Ackles and his daughter JJ have proved themselves the cutest father and daughter duo after sharing a brand new video on Instagram. The Supernatural star and his six-year-old daughter put on a performance of The Highwomen‘s “Crowded Table”. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jensen Ackles “Keepin our spirits up while we’re on [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🥰Dean Winchester/Jensen Ackles🥰 RT @JustJared: Jensen Ackles performing with his daughter JJ is going to wipe away all your coronavirus fears https://t.co/ngxEcKHIUj 3 days ago Glass Houses This is incredibly cute and heartwarming. However I must boast that when The Lucinator was six, he could sing ‘Rola… https://t.co/CM5N0vjDna 3 days ago Bee Jensen Ackles Sings With Daughter JJ During Self Quarantine – Watch! https://t.co/D5aUwCOZCb via @JustJared 4 days ago WendyMills Jensen Ackles Sings With Daughter JJ During Self Quarantine – Watch! https://t.co/hBqNT8sPeC 4 days ago