Jensen Ackles Sings With Daughter JJ During Self Quarantine - Watch!

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Jensen Ackles and his daughter JJ have proved themselves the cutest father and daughter duo after sharing a brand new video on Instagram. The Supernatural star and his six-year-old daughter put on a performance of The Highwomen‘s “Crowded Table”. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jensen Ackles “Keepin our spirits up while we’re on [...]
