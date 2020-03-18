Global  

Idris Elba Defends Wife Against Trolls Criticizing Her for Staying by His Side Despite Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
During a live session on Twitter, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor also reveals that Sabrina Dhowre is a little worried after managing to find a doctor to give her a test.
News video: Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test

Idris Elba's wife 'nervous' after undergoing coronavirus test 00:46

 Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre, is "worried" and "nervous" after finally undergoing a coronavirus test following the actor's diagnosis.

lfmakhubalo

#IAmAnAfrican RT @TheRealDaytime: "I wanted to be with him," Sabrina Elba said about being by husband Idris’ side. https://t.co/G5rNUDHq1f 4 hours ago

TheRealDaytime

The Real "I wanted to be with him," Sabrina Elba said about being by husband Idris’ side. https://t.co/G5rNUDHq1f 4 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. 'I wanted to be with him': Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tests POSITIVE for coronavirus as she defends deci… https://t.co/5T3dha0l5J 15 hours ago

geoffsworlduk

GEOFF'S WORL D U K RETIRED ROCK MUSO, SOLO ENT. 'I wanted to be with him': Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tests POSITIVE for coronavirus as she defends deci… https://t.co/f00HJpDkag 1 day ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 'I wanted to be with him': Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tests POSITIVE for coronavirus as she defends deci… https://t.co/5nht00Vx0y 1 day ago

teemo2006

Tee Mo RT @mygoodnessgh: #Coronavirus: ‘I wanted to be with him' - Idris Elba's wife, Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tests POSITIVE for coronavirus as she de… 1 day ago

eviebauer727

evie ღ 🆘 'I wanted to be with him': Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tests POSITIVE for coronavirus as she defends deci… https://t.co/VnxGpso1SD 1 day ago

countrymousie

H 'I wanted to be with him': Idris Elba's wife Sabrina Dhowre-Elba tests POSITIVE for coronavirus as she defends deci… https://t.co/ykJGDQdgs8 2 days ago

