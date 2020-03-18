Global  

Britney Spears Hits Back at Critics of Her Instagram: 'Stay Safe & Be Nice!'

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Britney Spears is hitting back at people being mean about her Instagram. The 38-year-old Glory pop superstar posted a message to her Instagram on Tuesday night (March 17). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “I’ve read a lot of things online of people criticizing my posts …. saying I post the same [...]
News video: Britney Spears blasts online bullies over cruel comments

Britney Spears blasts online bullies over cruel comments 00:44

 'Toxic' singer Britney Spears has fired back at online bullies for comments about her bathing suit photos on Instagram.

