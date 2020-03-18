Global  

Coronavirus Scare: Deepika Padukone teaches how to stay safe amidst the pandemic

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
As the Director-General of the World Health Organisation nominates Deepika Padukone to spread the Safe Hands Challenge awareness amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress teaches how to stay safe! Taking to her social media, Deepika Padukone shared a video as she can be visibly seen wearing a mask which has become essential...
