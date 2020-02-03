Jennifer Lopez feared her career would be over at age 50

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 18 March 2020
Pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, who is engaged to American baseball great Alex Rodriguez, has revealed that she once worried her career would be over by the age of 50.

JLo, who turned 50 last year and headlined the NFL Super Bowl Half-time show alongside singer Shakira in February, told international lifestyle magazine Elle:...
 Jennifer Lopez thought things would be "over" for her in her 50s when she was younger but now she feels her career is really "taking off" now.

