Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe Budden

Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe Budden

SOHH Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe BuddenThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Joe Budden and Jay Electronica clashing, Nicki Minaj‘s net worth putting her atop female rap competition and DJ Akademiks going off on Joe Budden. Let’s talk hip-hop!

The post Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe Budden appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate

Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate 01:18

 Joe Biden Commits to Female Running Mate Biden committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the Democratic debate on Sunday. Joe Biden, Democratic debate The former vice president confirmed the news later in the evening on social media. Joe Biden, via Twitter When Sen. Bernie Sanders was...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice [Video]

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice TV star and his professional partner Alex Murphy claimed the coveted crown, after overcoming competition from Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely. The result of the series was..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:14Published
J-Lo Addresses Oscars Snub | Good Vibes Only [Video]

J-Lo Addresses Oscars Snub | Good Vibes Only

This week in the world of entertainment, RuPaul’s Drag Race US returned with Nicki Minaj rocking the guest judge spot. Joe Lycett legally changed his name to Hugo Boss to take on the fashion..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 14:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jay Electronica + Joe Budden Suddenly Trade Blows Over A WRITTEN TESTIMONY: “I Took You Off Yours + It’s A Hov Mixtape Now”

Jay Electronica + Joe Budden Suddenly Trade Blows Over A WRITTEN TESTIMONY: “I Took You Off Yours + It’s A Hov Mixtape Now”New Jersey rapper Joe Budden and Jay Electronica aren’t playing nice. The hip-hop veterans have randomly fired digital shots at one another following the...
SOHH

Watch: Jay Electronica’s New Album Ruffles Feathers, NLE Choppa Sends Deadly Message, Childish Gambino Drops New Music

Watch: Jay Electronica’s New Album Ruffles Feathers, NLE Choppa Sends Deadly Message, Childish Gambino Drops New MusicThe rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Jay Electronica‘s new A Written Testimony album sparking controversy, NLE...
SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe… https://t.co/lwxrcBAT9L 4 minutes ago

Rappinmitch_

Rappin Mitch Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe… https://t.co/1S7RVNARRO 54 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Watch: Joe Budden/Jay Electronica Clash, Nicki Minaj Crushes Her Female Rap Competition, DJ Akademiks Airs Out Joe… https://t.co/1G9ZkEHqdx 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.