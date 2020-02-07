Global  

Sonam-Anand return to India to be quarantined

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities are at home o help curb the spread of the virus by practising social distancing. Amongst them, 'Neerja' actress Sonam Kapoor was in London with her hubby Anand Ahuja amid Coronavirus scare. Recently, Sonam has jetted off to India to be with her family.
