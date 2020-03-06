Oprah Winfrey Shoots Down Viral Rumor That She Was Arrested for Sex Trafficking

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Oprah Winfrey is not under arrest. The 66-year-old lifestyle and wellness guru spoke out after an unverified post went viral on social media, wrongly claiming that she had been arrested and that her house was raided, allegedly for sex trafficking. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Oprah Winfrey “Just got a phone call that [...] 👓 View full article

