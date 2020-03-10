Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for Vanessa Hudgens after she was criticized for her comments on coronavirus earlier this week. Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old model and author advised her own fans to stop trying to ruin Vanessa‘s life because of the comment. “sometimes people, especially famous people, are gonna say really stupid shit. & [...]
Katherine McNamara and Vanessa Hudgens got together for a Friday the 13th pajama party! The Shadowhunters actress and the Bad Boys for Life star posed together... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared
You Might Like
Tweets about this
TalkinToU RT @JustJared: Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for Vanessa Hudgens and asking fans not to ruin her life after her coronavirus comments
http… 15 minutes ago
Gospel Music Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ 17 minutes ago
Shatta Bandle Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ https://t.co/WmviLxBDs9 https://t.co/xRiTcqReRa 1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ https://t.co/YrjCCVN8DO https://t.co/LDepiT7Xxp 1 hour ago
Global Connect+ Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ https://t.co/zSZ2C0MyTg https://t.co/WhxhWHCWMA 1 hour ago
JustJared.com Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for Vanessa Hudgens and asking fans not to ruin her life after her coronavirus commen… https://t.co/QBDrGTmXzm 1 hour ago