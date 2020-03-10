TalkinToU RT @JustJared: Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for Vanessa Hudgens and asking fans not to ruin her life after her coronavirus comments http… 15 minutes ago Gospel Music Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ 17 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ https://t.co/WmviLxBDs9 https://t.co/xRiTcqReRa 1 hour ago Kim Kardashian Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ https://t.co/YrjCCVN8DO https://t.co/LDepiT7Xxp 1 hour ago Global Connect+ Chrissy Teigen Asks Fans Not to Ruin Vanessa Hudgens’ Life Over a ‘Dumb Frickin’ Moment’ https://t.co/zSZ2C0MyTg https://t.co/WhxhWHCWMA 1 hour ago JustJared.com Chrissy Teigen is sticking up for Vanessa Hudgens and asking fans not to ruin her life after her coronavirus commen… https://t.co/QBDrGTmXzm 1 hour ago Tweetheart 🇺🇸 RT @PatriotismNew: What a sick girl! People are losing their jobs, and #ChrissyTeigen asks fans to choose her outfit for John Legend's at-h… 9 hours ago New Patriotism What a sick girl! People are losing their jobs, and #ChrissyTeigen asks fans to choose her outfit for John Legend's… https://t.co/JnARywSoQG 9 hours ago