Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Stream His New Show 'Little Fires Everywhere' Together

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Stream His New Show 'Little Fires Everywhere' Together

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are having a date night in and checking out his brand new show, Little Fires Everywhere! The 41-year-old actor shared their evening plans on his Instagram with fans, revealing just hours after co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, that the Hulu show had dropped early. “Well I guess I know [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

people

People Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith's Due Date Is 'Tomorrow': 'It's a Bit Stressful' https://t.co/LVjTR07C7T 58 seconds ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s Due Date Is ‘Tomorrow’: ‘It’s a Bit Stressful’ 3 minutes ago

DarrellPLKS

Darrell W. Robinson Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith's Due Date Is 'Tomorrow': 'It's a Bit Str...https://t.co/Ct5iUmJpM5 14 minutes ago

Laura_D_Sharp

LRHG RT @SayWhatSugar: Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson are the absolute cutest https://t.co/jMArxS5X06 26 minutes ago

ludovicchoupo

ludovic choupo Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith hold hands on casual stroll https://t.co/O1JUwWulVC via @DailyMailCeleb 58 minutes ago

Ntandoyenkosi_T

Ntando Thabethe RT @Bossip: New Couple??? Is Joshua Jackson Swirlfully Smashing Jodie Turner-Smith’s Stunning Cakes To Smithereens? https://t.co/0gWThvRn6S… 2 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith have more than just a pandemic to prepare for. https://t.co/dpxA3Je9wo 3 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Managing Stress' During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/QSzu45RWiJ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.