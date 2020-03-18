Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Stream His New Show 'Little Fires Everywhere' Together Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are having a date night in and checking out his brand new show, Little Fires Everywhere! The 41-year-old actor shared their evening plans on his Instagram with fans, revealing just hours after co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, that the Hulu show had dropped early. “Well I guess I know [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this People Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith's Due Date Is 'Tomorrow': 'It's a Bit Stressful' https://t.co/LVjTR07C7T 58 seconds ago Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s Due Date Is ‘Tomorrow’: ‘It’s a Bit Stressful’ 3 minutes ago Darrell W. Robinson Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith's Due Date Is 'Tomorrow': 'It's a Bit Str...https://t.co/Ct5iUmJpM5 14 minutes ago LRHG RT @SayWhatSugar: Jodie Turner Smith and Joshua Jackson are the absolute cutest https://t.co/jMArxS5X06 26 minutes ago ludovic choupo Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith hold hands on casual stroll https://t.co/O1JUwWulVC via @DailyMailCeleb 58 minutes ago Ntando Thabethe RT @Bossip: New Couple??? Is Joshua Jackson Swirlfully Smashing Jodie Turner-Smith’s Stunning Cakes To Smithereens? https://t.co/0gWThvRn6S… 2 hours ago USA TODAY Life Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith have more than just a pandemic to prepare for. https://t.co/dpxA3Je9wo 3 hours ago 1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Joshua Jackson and Pregnant Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'Managing Stress' During Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/QSzu45RWiJ 5 hours ago