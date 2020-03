Singer Charlotte Lawrence Reveals She Also Has Coronavirus

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Charlotte Lawrence has revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The 19-year-old singer, and daughter of actress Christa Miller and screenwriter Bill Lawrence, joins many other celebs who have shared their results. β€œI am going to be completely fine,” Charlotte reassured everyone. β€œBut many who get it won’t be if too many [...] πŸ‘“ View full article