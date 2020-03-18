Global  

Singer Charlotte Lawrence Reveals She Also Has Coronavirus

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Charlotte Lawrence has revealed that she has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus. The 19-year-old singer, and daughter of actress Christa Miller and screenwriter Bill Lawrence, joins many other celebs who have shared their results. “I am going to be completely fine,” Charlotte reassured everyone. “But many who get it won’t be if too many [...]
