Hollywood star Jared Leto was on meditation retreat, missed coronavirus news

Jared Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc," he wrote.



Recent related videos from verified sources Jared Leto Learns About Coronavirus After 12-Day Retreat, 'Black Widow' Gets Pushed Back & More | THR News



'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:27 Published 12 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Jared Leto Just Emerged From a 12-Day Silent Retreat to Learn About the Coronavirus Emergency Leto just came back from a silent meditation and now he's realizing how much the world has changed due to coronavirus.

Billboard.com 19 hours ago



Jared Leto Is Just Learning About the Coronavirus After 12-Day Silent Meditation While many people have been following news of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks, Jared Leto is just "catching up on what's going on." The 48-year-old actor...

E! Online 19 hours ago



