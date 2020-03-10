Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: reports

Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: reports

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Amanda Bynes is expecting!
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split [Video]

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael haven't split

Amanda Bynes' fiancé Paul Michael insists they haven't split up and instead said their Instagram accounts were hacked, giving the impression they weren't together anymore.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:55Published
Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility [Video]

Amanda Bynes reportedly ordered into psychiatric facility

Amanda Bynes has reportedly been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order! Amanda Bynes is pregnant with her first child, E! News has confirmed. Her fiancé Paul Michael shared the happy news on Tuesday,...
E! Online

Amanda Bynes and Fiance Paul Michael Delete Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

The 'What a Girl Wants' star and her fiance Paul Michael announce they're expecting their first child together by sharing a picture of an ultrasound, but remove...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

duckm4st3r

David Cantu Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: reports https://t.co/zWvhRdUEym https://t.co/nJLym3Zv8Z 1 minute ago

MummyPagesUK

MummyPagesUK Baby joy! Amanda Bynes is expecting her first child https://t.co/LmBpELVlVe https://t.co/Uwjvm5O1Wt 7 minutes ago

MummyPages

MummyPages Ireland Baby joy! Amanda Bynes is expecting her first child https://t.co/V6QvRYLIQF https://t.co/TMal6UokNd 7 minutes ago

ShemazingIE

SHEmazing Amanda Bynes reveals she is expecting her first child https://t.co/sMCGiVXgk9 https://t.co/jQhjGfQAIi 7 minutes ago

StCloudMinnesot

St Cloud Minnesota Amanda Bynes, reunited with ex-fiance, is now pregnant - New York Daily News: * Amanda Bynes, reunited with ex-fian… https://t.co/lVJNCQF54K 12 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Editor's pick this hour on https://t.co/oEXrLbLXMQ Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: repor… https://t.co/CZzJGy7WAg 22 minutes ago

celebnews2020

celebnews2020 Amanda Bynes expecting first child - report https://t.co/70B0sOsjGg 28 minutes ago

AlertsFoxNews

Fox News Alerts Amanda Bynes expecting her first child with Paul Michael: reports https://t.co/kBBK8FkPrE 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.