Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Late Tuesday night, the actor tweeted a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be... Amid rising concern over coronavirus situation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it.Late Tuesday night, the actor tweeted a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be 👓 View full article

