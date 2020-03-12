Glastonbury 2020 Is Cancelled

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () "This is now our only viable option..."
*Glastonbury Festival* has been cancelled, it is confirmed.
The festival was due to return this summer, with the Worthy Farm event *toasting its 50th anniversary*.
A glittering bill awaited fans, but the spread of coronavirus has made the festival untenable.
With government recommendations urging the avoidance of mass gatherings, Glastonbury have made the decision to cancel.
Vowing to return in 2021, the team said: "This is now our only viable option..."
Here's the full statement:
We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.
Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.
A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
It's a packed bill...
The full line up for this summer's *Glastonbury Festival* has been announced.
It's the 50th anniversary of the Somerset festival, and... Clash Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Western Daily Press