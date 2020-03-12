Global  

Glastonbury 2020 Is Cancelled

Clash Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
"This is now our only viable option..."

*Glastonbury Festival* has been cancelled, it is confirmed.

The festival was due to return this summer, with the Worthy Farm event *toasting its 50th anniversary*.

A glittering bill awaited fans, but the spread of coronavirus has made the festival untenable.

With government recommendations urging the avoidance of mass gatherings, Glastonbury have made the decision to cancel.

Vowing to return in 2021, the team said: "This is now our only viable option..."

Here's the full statement:



We are so sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020. Tickets for this year will roll over to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael & Emily pic.twitter.com/ox8kcQ0HoB

— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 18, 2020

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

