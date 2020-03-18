Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting controversial comedian Graham Linehan

You Might Like

Tweets about this 🧶🧜🏼‍♀️ 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕞 🧜🏼‍♀️🧶 RT @mimmymum: Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting transphobe Graham Linehan @Glinner’s trans hostile comments i… 12 minutes ago