Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting controversial comedian Graham Linehan

Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting controversial comedian Graham Linehan

Independent Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Presenter said he 'admires' and 'applauds' Linehan
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trans_mum

🧶🧜🏼‍♀️ 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤 𝕄𝕦𝕞 🧜🏼‍♀️🧶 RT @mimmymum: Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after publicly supporting transphobe Graham Linehan @Glinner’s trans hostile comments i… 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.