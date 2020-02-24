Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchors Today From Home Amid "Mild" Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie Co-Anchors Today From Home Amid "Mild" Sore Throat

E! Online Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Savannah Guthrie is working from home today. The journalist is co-anchoring the Today show from her basement today after coming down with "a mild sore throat and runny nose."...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly [Video]

A cornershop spent £5k creating Coronavirus ‘packs' for the elderly

A cornershop has spent more than £5,000 on giving away toilet roll, antibacterial handwash and paracetamol to OAPs - in a Coronavirus 'pack'. Customers over the age of 65 and those with mobility..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:40Published
NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Today is going to be another pretty nice day if you like mild temperatures. There will be plenty of sunshine, though slowly some high clouds will work in as the day wears on. Highs will be around 40...

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Show Your work: Live… in the time of Coronavirus

Savannah Guthrie anchored The Today Show from her home today as she hasn’t been feeling well and is in self-isolation. But the work must go on. So this is what...
Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Mid-Day

Savannah Guthrie To Film 'Today' From Her Basement Due To A 'Super Mild' Sore Throat

Savannah Guthrie will be reporting from home when you turn on Today this week. The 48-year-old anchor and attorney will be staying home after coming down with a...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

saznewspro

SazNewsPro Official Savannah Guthrie anchors ‘Today’ from home amid coronavirus concerns: ‘I have a mild sore throat and runny …… https://t.co/1BHTfHD3Ra 2 minutes ago

rogercarl

Roger Carl RT @JasonBermas: Mainstream Media will be broadcasting #BermasBrigade style from their home in no time! #Covid19 #Coronavirus https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

JasonBermas

Jason Bermas Mainstream Media will be broadcasting #BermasBrigade style from their home in no time! #Covid19 #Coronavirus https://t.co/jyMSTzibFC 7 minutes ago

Luca_da_Don

Lucas Donova (BofA...)[sic].apk{DONE}.apk RT @TODAYshow: Savannah Guthrie anchors TODAY from her home in 'abundance of caution' https://t.co/7bzdgFPLNQ 8 minutes ago

CJTThumper

CJThumper RT @Cabrini24: Savannah Guthrie anchors ‘Today’ from home amid coronavirus concerns: ‘I have a mild sore throat and runny nose’ https://t.… 28 minutes ago

abemora1

Abelardo Castillo RT @rauldemolina: Savannah Guthrie anchors Today from home amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/V0OMWJWcap 34 minutes ago

alshawafmumin

Mumin Al Shawaf (I am Hiring) RT @evankirstel: Savannah Guthrie anchors the Today show from her BASEMENT at home after coming down with a 'mild sore throat' and the 'sni… 45 minutes ago

Femail

Daily Mail Femail Savannah Guthrie anchors the Today show from her BASEMENT after coming down with a 'mild sore throat' https://t.co/pBgio1hMrh 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.