"The Woman in the Window" - cast: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
*Release date :* TBA 2020
*Synopsis :* Based on the runaway best-selling book by A.J. Finn, "Woman in the Window" follows Anna Fox (Amy Adams), an agoraphobic ...
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy Adams doubtful she'll play Lois Lane again

Amy Adams doubtful she'll play Lois Lane again 00:59

 Amy Adams admits that she is doubtful of playing Lois Lane again, as the DC Extended Universe has moved in a "different direction".

AmyAdam36192128

Amy Adams RT @HarperCollinsCa: Who's excited to see The Woman in the Window by @AJFinnBooks on the big screen?! The star-studded cast includes Amy Ad… 3 minutes ago

colormejorge

Jorge Molina Can the cast of THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW do an Instagram Live script read? 3 days ago

TheNoirZone

The Noir Zone RT @artstukas: Lang's noir has the same cast as Scarlet Street and a surprise ending which may rob the film of its darkness (or encapsulate… 1 week ago

artstukas

Art Stukas Lang's noir has the same cast as Scarlet Street and a surprise ending which may rob the film of its darkness (or en… https://t.co/DUES2YMGUy 1 week ago

