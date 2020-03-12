Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Glastonbury Festival 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

Glastonbury Festival 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
The U.K.’s Glastonbury Music Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The festival confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place from 24-28 June at its usual home of Worthy Farm in Somerset, was off “following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Glastonbury Festival postponed due to coronavirus pandemic 01:14

 Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation [Video]

Coronavirus: Music industry expert expects Glastonbury cancellation

A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears [Video]

Lily Allen and Nick Knowles among celebrities at Cheltenham Festival despite coronavirus fears

Singer Lily Allen and TV presented Nick Knowles are among the celebrities spotted on the final day of Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Glastonbury Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

Britain's Glastonbury Festival, the largest greenfield music festival in the world, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said...
Reuters Also reported by •Billboard.comBelfast TelegraphExpress and StarClashJust Jaredcbs4.combizjournalstalkSPORTGloucestershire Echo

Kendrick Lamar announced as final Glastonbury headliner

Kendrick Lamar has been announced as Glastonbury’s third headliner, as the festival’s organisers said they were “working hard” to ensure the event goes...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

sinmaher02

Sinéad Maher RT @petshopboys: It has just been announced that this year’s @glastonbury Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.… 8 seconds ago

_Jeff_Powell

Jeff Powell RT @BBCNews: Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus https://t.co/9CyYvdfwRx 2 minutes ago

bellewitch66

Belle & MrB Glastonbury 2020: festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/sMPwi5rKYD 3 minutes ago

RunEducator

Run Educators So #Glastonbury is cancelled! I think it’s time for some other conferences to start facing the facts. https://t.co/wci3VTl4pX 4 minutes ago

wanta_know

✒️ Amanda RT @AFP: #UPDATE The organisers of the annual Glastonbury music festival have cancelled this year's 50th anniversary event due to the #coro… 6 minutes ago

WJournal2

Dr. L. Hays RT @Forbes: Glastonbury, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, has postponed its 50th-anniversary show until 2021 due to the coronavi… 7 minutes ago

Paul16717801

Paul RT @jimwaterson: Glastonbury cancelled. We're now into cancelling events at the end of June. https://t.co/1VD3Ff1V2y 11 minutes ago

mediamanner

John Neal Glastonbury 2020: festival cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/jIKureYVHj 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.