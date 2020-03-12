Glastonbury Festival 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Pandemic!
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () The U.K.’s Glastonbury Music Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The festival confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that the event, which was set to take place from 24-28 June at its usual home of Worthy Farm in Somerset, was off “following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of [...]
Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its organisers have said the festival will now take place in 2021 instead. Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney had been scheduled to headline in 2020.
A music industry expert says he would be 'astounded' if Glastonbury goes ahead this summer. Matt Grimes, a senior lecturer at Birmingham City University, believes the festival will not go ahead because..
