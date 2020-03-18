Fox & Friends Doctor Blames Millennials for Dismissing Coronavirus in Least Self-Aware Segment Ever Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Fox News medical contributor Dr. *Nicole Saphier* joined the network on Wednesday to talk about the misinformation surrounding the coronavirus, which was somewhat ironic since the network allowed bad information to be pushed on their airspace for weeks.

