Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sarah Harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in ‘St. Peter’s Bay’ Video: Exclusive

Sarah Harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in ‘St. Peter’s Bay’ Video: Exclusive

Billboard.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
It was a cold day in Ontario, but Sarah Harmer shows her northern mettle in the video for "St. Peter's Bay," premiering exclusively on Billboard today (March 18).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThinkYouKnowMus

ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News Sarah Harmer @sarah_harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in "St. Peter’s Bay" Video: Watch ! https://t.co/bY8YTCQgBK 1 week ago

popdosemagazine

Pop Dose Magaznie Sarah Harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in ‘St. Peter’s Bay’ Video: Exclusive, https://t.co/TFzjQdWu2J 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.