Sarah Harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in ‘St. Peter’s Bay’ Video: Exclusive Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It was a cold day in Ontario, but Sarah Harmer shows her northern mettle in the video for "St. Peter's Bay," premiering exclusively on Billboard today (March 18). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ThinkYouKnowMusic Music News Sarah Harmer @sarah_harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in "St. Peter’s Bay" Video: Watch ! https://t.co/bY8YTCQgBK 1 week ago Pop Dose Magaznie Sarah Harmer Visits the Land of Ice and Snow in ‘St. Peter’s Bay’ Video: Exclusive, https://t.co/TFzjQdWu2J 1 week ago