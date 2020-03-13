Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH LIVE: Trump To Deliver Remarks at Coronavirus Press Conference

WATCH LIVE: Trump To Deliver Remarks at Coronavirus Press Conference

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump along with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, will be holding another Covid-19 press conference Wednesday morning at 11:30 AM EST.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom Announces Sweeping New Measures to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Newsom Announces Sweeping New Measures to Combat COVID-19 Outbreak 25:07

 Gov. Gavin Newsom announced at a Sunday press conference that all bars, nightclubs, wineries et. al. would be closed; also that nursing home and hospital visits will be restricted to end-of-life visitation. (3-15-20)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County School District to hold news conference Wednesday morning [Video]

Palm Beach County School District to hold news conference Wednesday morning

The Palm Beach County School District is holding at news conference Wednesday to give an update as classes are suspended for the coronavirus.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:14Published
NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus [Video]

NYC Residents May Soon Need to 'Shelter in Place' Over the Coronavirus

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, a decision will be made in the next two days.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter Flips Out Over Trump Shaking Hands With Guests at Coronavirus Press Conference  

Twitter Flips Out Over Trump Shaking Hands With Guests at Coronavirus Press Conference  During a Rose Garden press conference that addressed the coronavirus outbreak, Donald Trump failed to follow health experts' recommendations and proceeded to...
Mediaite

Transcript: Trump’s Coronavirus News Conference

President Trump held a news conference on Friday with health and business leaders during which he declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus. Here are...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.