Idris Elba Seems to Imply He Was Exposed to Coronavirus From Justin Trudeau's Wife

Just Jared Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Idris Elba did a live stream to speak about his Coronavirus diagnosis and, during the nearly 20 minute update, he seemed to imply at one point that he may have gotten it from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s wife Sophie. The pair were together and posed for a photo at the WE Day UK event [...]
