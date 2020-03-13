Global  

'I'm Married to an Asian': Kellyanne Conway Demands Reporter Name White House Official Who Said 'Kung Flu'

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, demanded CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang share with the press pool Wednesday the name of the official who billed referred to coronavirus as the slur “Kung-Flu" to her face. 
News video: CBS News Reporter: Trump Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung-Flu'

CBS News Reporter: Trump Official Called Coronavirus 'Kung-Flu' 00:40

 A CBS News reporter said a White House official referred to the coronavirus as "Kung-flu."

Trump doubles down 'China virus,' demands to know who in White House used phrase 'Kung Flu"

President Trump on Wednesday continued to call COVID-19, the "China virus,"  and said he doesn't think labeling the novel coronavirus is racist or puts...
FOXNews.com

U.S. worried coronavirus could hit young adults: White House official

Younger people in France and Italy are falling seriously ill from coronavirus, a worrying development that suggests young adults are more susceptible to becoming...
Reuters


