Sen. John Cornyn Says China ‘Is to Blame’ for Coronavirus Because They ‘Eat Bats and Snakes and Dogs’

Mediaite Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Sen. John Cornyn Says China ‘Is to Blame’ for Coronavirus Because They ‘Eat Bats and Snakes and Dogs’Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) defended Republicans who call the coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" on Wednesday by claiming China "is to blame" because they "eat bats and snakes and dogs."
Recent related news from verified sources

GOP senator says China 'to blame' for coronavirus spread because of 'culture where people eat bats and snakes and dogs'

Asked about Asian Americans' concerns about racism, Cornyn said, "I disagree. We're not talking about Asians. We're talking about China."
USATODAY.com

'Why do you eat bats, cats and dogs': Shoaib Akhtar blames China's eating habits for coronavirus outbreak - Watch video

The death toll because of the coronavirus has gone beyond 5,000 internationally as people all over the globe brace themselves during this dark time.
DNA


Mohd_QTR

محمد بن سلطان RT @DeanObeidallah: INSANE: Sen. John Cornyn Says China 'Is to Blame' for Coronavirus Because They 'Eat Bats and Snakes and Dogs' https://t… 12 seconds ago

scottwongDC

Scott Wong RT @nicholaswu12: Cornyn said China was "to blame" for the spread of the coronavirus because of a "culture where people eat bats and snakes… 55 seconds ago

usatodayDC

USA TODAY Politics Asked about Asian Americans' concerns about racism, Cornyn said, "I disagree. We're not talking about Asians. We're… https://t.co/tjMngC8Bm7 6 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ GOP senator says China 'to blame' for coronavirus spread because of 'culture where people eat bats and snakes and d… https://t.co/ns4RmcXEMj 6 minutes ago

DeanObeidallah

(((DeanObeidallah))) INSANE: Sen. John Cornyn Says China 'Is to Blame' for Coronavirus Because They 'Eat Bats and Snakes and Dogs'… https://t.co/yIZQY2ldYt 7 minutes ago

nicholaswu12

Nicholas Wu Cornyn said China was "to blame" for the spread of the coronavirus because of a "culture where people eat bats and… https://t.co/boABYW6356 11 minutes ago

RealScottSharp

I stand alone RT @Mediaite: Sen. John Cornyn Says China 'Is to Blame' for Coronavirus Because They 'Eat Bats and Snakes and Dogs' https://t.co/I2PM2pk9Nt 14 minutes ago

isDonaldTrump

Donald J. Trump ᶠᵃᵏᵉ A lot of people like my friend & ally Sen. John Cornyn, #QAnon & #FoxNews says "China is to blame" for the… https://t.co/EscyNCTLyz 25 minutes ago

