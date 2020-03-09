Global  

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie are all working from home too

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Even network TV hosts and anchors are working from home! Here's how Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and more are doing it.
Watch Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and More Late Night Hosts Deliver At-Home Monologues

The late night hosts are social distancing. On Tuesday, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Conan O'Brien and Stephen Colbert delivered their monologues via YouTube from...
E! Online

Late-Night Hosts Jimmy Fallon And Jimmy Kimmel Post Shows From Home Amid Coronavirus

Complete with homemade signs for graphics
Daily Caller

